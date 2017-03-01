HELENA – This week is National Invasive Species Awareness Week so Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials have highlighted the recent discovery invasive aquatic mussels in state waters and the steps taken to tackle future outbreaks.

In a release Wednesday FWP recapped when the invasive mussels were detected in Tiber reservoir near Shelby, and samples from Canyon Ferry near Helena came back suspect last fall. Montana put together a team to tackle the issue.

Last month the natural resources emergency declaration set by Governor Steve Bullock was lifted and officials reported that Montana Mussel Response Team would transition from an emergency response, under the incident command system, to long-term implementation phase.

As part of the implementation phase FWP created a new bureau to manage the threat of aquatic invasive species within the state. The Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau will be housed in FWP’s Fisheries Division, and will begin operations this month.

Story continues below



The state is currently taking feedback on the plan that outlines new regulations needed to battle, contain, detect and prevent the risk of spreading invasive mussels and other aquatic invasive species to other state waters. Regulations include expanded inspection stations and decontamination stations.

Sam Sheppard, FWP supervisor said there are a lot of moving parts to the mussel outbreak, but things are going to change in Montana to prevent further spread of the invasive species.

“It is going to require everybody’s diligence to help fight this, it’s going to require a lot of patience and a lot of understanding, we are going to have to learn how to work with this to prevent the spread of this anywhere else,” said Sheppard.

The state is looking to hire about 160 people to help fight invasive mussels as part of the AIS bureau. For more information about the seasonal positions, or to apply click here.

The public is invited to give feedback at a hearing on the proposed rule amendments fight the invasive species on March 14 at FWP headquarters.