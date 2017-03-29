Happy Wednesday,

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties in southwest Montana. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the mountains near Cooke City. Light rain showers and high mountain snow will continue this evening. Snow levels will lower to around 6,000′ overnight. Lows will be in the 30s. Thursday will be a cloudy day. This storm is trending farther south, so really the southern half of Montana will see the rain and the mountain snow, while northern Montana up near the Hi-line will be dry with even some sun poking through the clouds. Highs on the Hi-line will be in the 50s to low 60s, but with rain around the Capital and points south, temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s in the mountains. Rain won’t be that heavy, but remain around the southern half of the state for the entire day. Snow levels will drop to near 5,000′ by evening, which is below most mountain pass levels. So be prepared for winter driving conditions on the passes. Snow levels will continue to drop through the night all the way down to the valley floors and plains. A slushy coating is possible in the lower elevations, but the mountains will see a few inches with as much as 6″ above 7,000′. The Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains will see up to 12″ of snow. Friday, the storm will slowly move out of the state after some mixed rain and snow showers in the morning, some sun will poke through the clouds late in the day. It will be windy and chilly, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Friday night will be chilly as temperatures dip into the 20s, but there will be a few 10s in the mountains. Saturday, much warmer air and sunshine will move throughout the state. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s, with 40s in the mountains. Sunday, a cold front will slice through the state with a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two over the western mountains. It will be breezy with highs in the 40s and 50s. This cold front will bring in significantly colder air for Monday, with a chance of widespread snow for most of western and central Montana. Stay tuned…

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist