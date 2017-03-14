Great Falls College-MSU is hosting the Montana Region II Science and Engineering Fair on Tuesday and Thursday.

Region II includes schools in Glacier, Toole, Liberty, Teton, Pondera, Cascade and Judith Basin counties.

On Tuesday, more than 250 middle school and high school students are displaying their science fair projects.

Some students drew inspiration from their everyday life for their projects.

Carlee Morris, an eighth grade student from Moore, performed an experiment that tested several beverages from sports drinks to sodas to find out which erodes tooth enamel the most.

“We were at the dentist office, and since I’m in sports I drink a lot of Powerade and Gatorade. My dentist said that’s probably not the best drink to be drinking because its not good for your teeth so that’s how I came up with the experiment.”

Using real teeth given to her by her dentist, she found that Coca-Cola was the worst of the products that she tested.

“The goal of this event is to get area students excited about science and engineering fields,” said Leanne Frost, Director of General Education, Business, Technology and Transfer Division at Great Falls College-MSU. “This is a great opportunity for students of all ages to show off their enthusiasm for science.”

Thursday’s event will feature projects by elementary school students in grades K-5.

Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly will present awards at ceremonies on both days.

MTN Reporter: Julianne Dellorso