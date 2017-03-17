HELENA (MTN)-A sea of green and a gubernatorial proclamation helped St. Patrick’s Day also become Irish Heritage day in Montana.

Irish dancers performed in the rotunda and Governor Steve Bullock hoisted Ireland’s flag in the presence of the Thomas Meagher statue on the lawn.

Montana is the only state to fly an Irish flag over their capitol building for St. Patrick’s Day. And Butte at one time had the largest Irish population of any town in America.

Patrick Flaherty of Ancient Order of the Hibernians said he’s proud to see Montanans celebrate their heritage.

Flaherty says, “I think it’s a very important this to remember our roots, where we came from. Not just St. Patrick’s Day for the Irish but for all the other days of the year where all of our forefathers came from. Our forefathers, foremothers, all of our ancestors.”

Flaherty added that the best way to celebrate Irish heritage is to honor the public service Irish Montanans have done in the past by helping to better our community.