On its final day of action on the session’s major budget bill, a legislative committee Friday added back as much as $35 million in spending authority for nursing homes and other services for the elderly and disabled.

Yet the increase is contingent on funds not yet approved – and Gov. Steve Bullock’s budget director told MTN News that the vote doesn’t really add the money.

“We’re glad that they’re starting to see some of the problems with the budget as it stands now, that they’re working to restore those,” he said. “But there’s still a lot more work left to do.

“The fact of the matter is there are significant cuts in (human services) now.”

Friday’s vote on the massive human-service budget – about $4 billion over two years – came as the House Appropriations Committee wrapped up work on House Bill 2, the measure that funds most of state government for the next two years.

The panel approved HB2 and sent it to the full House, which will debate the measure and vote on it next Thursday and Friday.

The state budget, which is facing substantial shortfalls, is the central issue of the 2017 Legislature.

Majority Republican leaders at the session say they’d like to balance the budget without any tax increases, instead cutting spending and perhaps reordering priorities within agencies, such as human services.

Bullock and fellow Democrats say new tax revenue is needed to avoid damaging cuts in state services and programs, like human services and the university system.

One of the largest proposed cuts is in senior and long-term care, which is primarily Medicaid funds to pay for services to the elderly and the disabled with low incomes.

It pays for nursing homes, in-home health care, and personal assistants for the disable, among other things.

On Friday, the committee approved a motion to add $23 million in federal funds for senior and long-term care – but that money can’t be spent unless $9 million to $12 million in state funds also are approved.

If that money is added, the two-year budget for senior and long-term care would be $597 million – the same as it has spent during the current two-year budget, said Rep. Jon Knokey, R-Bozeman.

Knokey said the increase will make the senior and long-term care budget “whole.”

He also said the Bullock administration could find the necessary state money by returning $10 million in Medicaid funds that were borrowed up shore up a highway-construction account earlier this year.

“The governor returns the money taken from Medicaid and we match it with federal funds, the senior and long-term care budget is balanced,” Knokey said.

But Villa, the governor’s budget director, said that’s not a good solution.

That money is “one-time only,” meaning it shouldn’t be used to finance ongoing programs, he said. And, lawmakers already are including it in a year-end cushion of $160 million – which is $140 million less than the governor wants, he added.

“The assertion that that $10 million be used to backfill this issue is in no way, shape or form a responsible fiscal management tool,” Villa said.

Villa also disagreed with the panel’s basic budget figures on senior and long-term care.

Projected spending for the current two-year budget period is $607 million, he said – not $597 million, so the budget is still below current spending.

Also, Democratic state Rep. Marilyn Ryan of Missoula said direct-care workers at nursing homes and other facilities are woefully underpaid, and that the budget should be solving that problem.

She offered an amendment to increase direct-care workers’ pay $1 an hour next year and $2 an hour the following year.

“There are direct-care workers who tell me that every three to four months, they have to go to the food bank,” she said. “There’s something wrong with that. … I think we can find the money to do this.”

Ryan’s motion failed on an 11-11 vote, with all but two of the panel’s Republicans voting against it.