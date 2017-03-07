MISSOULA – Montana’s Democratic nominee for Congress Rob Quist made his first major campaign appearance since accepting the nomination on Sunday evening, stopping by the Union Hall in Missoula where he answered questions about his platform and position.

Montana hasn’t sent a Democrat to the US House of Representatives since Pat Williams left office in 1997. The state Democratic Party nominated Quist in hopes of retaking the seat for the first time in 20 years.

While the Montana native is known statewide for his singing and songwriting, he’s a newcomer to the political area.

“You know, it’s always about cycles, and so the pendulum has swung as far to the right as possible,” said Quist. “The reason I’m in this is I wanted to be a part of the movement to get the pendulum swinging back the other way. And I feel like it is.”

Quist promised that, even though he’s running as a Democrat, he understands and respects many concerns raised by Republican voters and that, if elected, he would work with his GOP colleagues.

“If there’s things that the Republican administration are doing that will benefit the people of Montana I will support them. But if they are working against the interests of the people of Montana, I will oppose it. That’s where I stand,” he said.

One such issue he feels GOP leaders are working against the interests of Montanans is proposed cuts to arts funding.

“That’s where we get our knowledge,” explained Quist. “That’s where we get our understanding of culture and our art. That’s what makes us who we are.”

He said the quiet beauty Montana holds is what drove him to seek the Democratic nomination, and that we must act to protect it.

“You really have to travel the rest of the country to realize what we have here is special. And other states are trying to get back what we still have, and I realize that. And so that’s why I’m stepping up to defend this way of life,” said the Montana Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The special election to fill former Congressman Ryan Zinke’s seat will be held on May 25.

Zinke resigned following his confirmation as Secretary of the Interior.

MTN reporter: Eric Clements