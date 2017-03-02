HELENA – As lawmakers kick off the second half of the Montana Legislature, they’ll focus on filling some big holes in the proposed state budget – and whether enough money and political will remain to finance a long wish-list of building projects, all across the state.

“I think we’re looking at a big puzzle here,” says House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena. “Some of it may mean moving pieces around and some of it may mean looking at the overall numbers, and, do we need to bring more revenue enhancers in, to try to fill those gaps?”

That’s one view – held by minority Democrats, Gov. Steve Bullock, and perhaps some Republicans.

On the other side of the coin, conservative Republicans believe it’s possible to balance the state’s two-year, $10 billion budget without any tax increases.

“We want to craft a responsible budget, we want to fund the things that need to be funded, and we’re going to do that ideally without raising any taxes,” says House Speaker Austin Knudsen, R-Culbertson.

To accomplish that goal, House Republican leaders are offering several proposals that rearrange existing money – such as cutting the number of top administrators or other positions, and using those savings to fund vital programs.

“What Montanans are going to see from Republicans is our concerted effort to gain control of this budget, and focus it most toward areas that most need funding,” says House Majority Leader Ron Ehli, R-Hamilton. “We will help the disabled and those who are most in need of our assistance.”

The initial draft of the state’s two-year budget, guided primarily by majority Republicans, increases overall spending by just 0.67 percent – with no tax increases.

But to achieve that goal, the draft includes some substantial cuts and changes:

Funding for assisted living, nursing homes and other programs that serve the elderly poor has been cut about 10 percent, or nearly $60 million.

State money for the university system has been sliced more than $20 million, setting up a possible big tuition hike this fall to make up the difference.

The state highway construction program has been fully funded, but to do so, lawmakers ordered the Department of Transportation to cut at least 80 positions and slash its information-technology budget.

The House Appropriations Committee takes up the main budget bill next week and the full House will vote on it in mid-March. The budget then heads to the Senate, which is likely to make some changes.

Dan Villa, budget director for the governor, also notes that the current draft is $150 million short of the year-end cushion that Bullock is requesting – and doesn’t include money needed to finance bonds that would pay for scores of proposed infrastructure projects.

“Montana needs an infrastructure program that invests in our communities, rebuilds our cities and towns,” he told MTN News. “We need to make sure that our budget is balanced with a sufficient rainy day fund so we can weather any storms that come at us.”

Villa and fellow Democrats don’t believe those goals can happen without some sort of tax increase.

Bills to increase taxes on cigarettes, gasoline and diesel, and high-income earners are before the Legislature. None has advanced – but they’re not technically dead, either.

House Republicans last week focused on a trio of bills they say would route more money to fill holes in the budget.

House Bill 334 would restrict Medicaid money for Medicaid programs. Sponsor Rep. Jon Knokey, R-Bozeman, says the Bullock administration has used $110 million of this money for other programs.

HB438, from Ehli, would reduce funds for supervisory positions that have less than five people under them, to reduce what he says are non-necessary administrative positions. And Ehli’s HB17 adds $15 million to programs that help the elderly and disabled.

But they said these adjustments can’t happen without some “buy-in” or cooperation from the Democratic governor.

At a meeting with reporters Thursday, Gov. Bullock called these proposals “essentially smoke and mirrors.”

He noted that his administration already had proposed some employee savings, by leaving vacant positions open longer – and that Republicans have asked to increase those savings by another 50 percent or, in human services, 100 percent.

“The idea that you’re going to just pull it out of employees providing essential services … I think has a ways to go,” he said.