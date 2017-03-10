HELENA – From clothing to candles, businesses from across the state packed the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds for the Made in Montana Trade Show on Friday.

The tradeshow featured over a 160 booths, 46 of which were brand new exhibitors to the show. This year is the largest Made in Montana show ever.

Booths featured products such as apparel, accessories, home décor, food and beverages.

This year also featured a new Native American Montana made pavilion featuring products made by tribal members.

The Program manager of the event, Lonie Stimac said the tradeshow helps Montana businesses find Montana prospective buyers as well as national and international buyers.

“Not only do people want to buy (from) local Montanans, but we have 12 million visitors a year that come here. And the visitors that come here we know they want to buy something from Montana made by a Montanan,” Stimac said.

Stimac added that businesses at the tradeshow are expected to make collectively at least $500,000 just from wholesale buyers.

The Made in Montana tradeshow is open to the public on Saturday.