BUTTE – David Wayne Nelson, 54, was given two life sentences on two counts of deliberate homicide for killing a mother and son in Deer Lodge in October 2015.

Nelson will not be eligible for parole for at least 30 years.

Nelson killed Greg Giannonatti, 57, and Beverly Giannonatti, 79, after he stole 17 silver bars from their home in October 2015 off of Lark Spur Road.

Charging documents said that Nelson beat Greg Giannonatti to death with a hammer, and strangled Beverly Giannonatti with electrical wire in a home owned by the Giannonattis on Larkspur Road near Deer Lodge.

Nelson was hired to work on the property by the Giannonattis at the time and he stole 17 silver bars from the pair and sold them in Missoula for more than $20,000.

MTN reporter: John Emeigh