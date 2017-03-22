(EAST HELENA) People in East Helena now have their first glimpse of what a proposed new elementary school could look like.

School district leaders unveiled preliminary plans for the school on Wednesday. CWG Architects of Helena, the firm that will design the new school, put together initial floor plans and architectural drawings.

“Being able to see it in real color drawings is very encouraging,” said Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer.

The new building would be built on a 50-acre parcel off Valley Drive, just north of Radley Elementary. It would include 20 classrooms, a computer lab and a gym with seating for 500 people.

Whitmoyer hopes to be able to move first- and second-graders into the new school as early as the 2018 school year. He says that would help relieve serious overcrowding at Radley and Eastgate Elementary Schools.

“The thing that we don’t want to do is get our hopes up too high before voters tell us that that will be a reality for us,” said Whitmoyer.

The school project will only go forward if voters approve a $12 million bond proposal in May. Leaders believe that money would cover the construction of the new school, as well as an addition to East Valley Middle School with five new classrooms.

Because of the district’s concerns about overcrowding, they’re following an unusually fast timetable to plan and build the new school. It’s because of that timetable that the school board hired CWG and produced architectural drawings so far ahead of the bond vote.

If voters pass the bond, construction could start as early as July.

While the plans released this week are still preliminary, Whitmoyer says they will give voters a better idea of what will happen if they pass the bond.

“Most people don’t want to buy a house unless they’ve seen what it looks like, and that’s more or less what’s happening here,” he said.

Whitmoyer says copies of the plans will be placed in the entrance of all East Helena schools and at the district office. They will also be posted to the district website and Facebook page.