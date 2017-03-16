BILLINGS – First time drunk drivers would be able to keep their license if a proposed Montana bill passes.

Instead of losing driving privileges for a DUI, Senate Bill 280 allows first-time offenders to install an interlock device.

That device requires the driver to give a breath test before the car will start.

The bill, sponsored by MT Sen. Sue Malek (D-Missoula), states that a first time offender would be required to use the interlock device for six months.

A second offender would be subject to a year with the interlock device.

The bill would also remove the current mandatory 24 hours in jail for DUI offenders.

Supporters said the bill was designed to allow offenders to travel to work and for parental obligations.

The bill passed 11 to 0 in the Senate Judiciary committee on Tuesday.

At least three other states have similar legislation in place.