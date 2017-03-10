MISSOULA – Following several high-profile raids on what some consider “puppy mills,” the Montana Legislature is responding to the public’s growing concern about how these animals end up in unhealthy situations.

House Bill 570, also known as the Montana Commercial Pet Protection Act, will be going to committee on Thursday evening.

Democrat Rep. Willis Curdy of Missoula wrote the bill which was sparked by raids on two western Montana kennels last year; one in Charlo and the other in Libby.

“It’s the abuse these animals have faced at the hands of unscrupulous breeders, and frankly I just said we’ve got to do something about this, and also the cost that has been borne by county governments because these operations are not regulated,” Curdy said.

More than 100 dogs were seized at each of last year’s kennel raids.

Bill proposals like this one are not new, as several have failed to pass in recent years.

Curdy said the bill is different because it’s exclusive to cats and dogs, leaving livestock out of the equation, something Curdy says was a sticking point in previous bills.

“It sets a limit on the number of breeding females to eight, and/or, anyone who sells 31 dogs or cats in a year,” Curdy said.

He told MTN News that the bill will provide licensure and oversight on breeders and once presented, the proposed bill will be discussed and debated over the next few days before the next step is taken.

“Within a week or so, we’ll take executive action on whether or not to pass the bill out of committee, and if it passes out of committee or when it passes out of committee it will go to the full house,” Curdy said,

He added that his bill would make it more likely that consumers are getting a healthy and genetically stable animal.

MTN Reporter: Ariana Lake