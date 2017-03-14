GREAT FALLS – Great Falls’ new Walmart Supercenter will open to the public on Wednesday.

This Walmart makes two for the electric city. The new store, located on the 5300 block of South 10th avenue will be a full Superstore. Hours will be 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

The grand opening celebration will start at 7:30 a.m. with a brief ribbon cutting. Walmart grants will be handed out to several community groups.

“We are excited to bring Walmart’s everyday low prices to our friends and neighbors in Great Falls,” said Angie Powell, store manager.

Story continues below



At the Supercenter shoppers can find anything from organics food choices, a full-service deli and in-store bakery offering fresh baked breads and custom cakes and a full-service Pharmacy.

The new store will employ around 300 people.