A new store in Helena is offering cancer patients a place to find some of the products they need, that they might otherwise have difficulty finding.

The Survivor’s Boutique, located at 1054 Helena Avenue, offers a variety of products that are needed by patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

The boutique is owned by Mickey Kunnary, a breast cancer survivor, who says she hopes her experience will offer an important perspective for those who visit the store.

“You’re going through something so traumatic anyway and it’s so difficult to have to deal with that,” says Kunnary. “And to have to get online and order things or not being able to get to the things that you need, it just adds to the problem. So being able to have everything here and having the experience of having gone through it, I think that gives me an ability that not a lot of people have. I’ve been there, I’ve done it and I’m glad to help.”

Story continues below



The store carries wigs, hats, scarves, mastectomy supplies and compression garments. Kunnary says the boutique also carries many products that can apply to anyone, not just those dealing with cancer.