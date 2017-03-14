The opioid epidemic has found its way into the American workplace.

A study conducted by the National Safety Council reported that 70 percent of employers said prescription drug abuse affects their workers, but very few felt prepared to deal with the issue.

The report also found less than half of businesses that require drug testing for employees include a screen for opioids.

While three quarters of employers believe opioid abuse is a disease, more than half also consider it a legitimate reason to fire a worker.

The National Safety Council’s website states that every day 60 people die from opioid pain medications. That’s 22,000 people every year.

The site also reported that 70 percent of people who have abused prescription painkillers reported getting them from friends or relatives and that most people don’t know that sharing opioids is a felony.