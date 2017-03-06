The new 188,000 square foot Walmart Supercenter on the southeast side of Great Falls is almost complete.

The new Walmart will be the anchor store for the East End Retail Center, which sits on 26 acres of land along the east end of town at 5320 10th Avenue South, just west of 57th Street.

The property includes a retail area, a fuel station and additional spaces for several other businesses.

The grand opening for the Walmart store will be held on March 15 at 7:30 a.m.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be an hour-long celebration with representatives from partnering corporate-vendors attending.

About 300 people will be working at the new location.

Right now there are 275 employees circulating through three shifts in the store around-the-clock to get everything ready for opening day.

The next phase before the opening is receiving all of the fresh produce and meat.

They are still fine-tuning the camera-angles of the store’s surveillance system.

Unlike the current Smelter Avenue location, which is open 24 hours a day, the location will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight, seven days a week.

A unique feature at the new store is the Pick-Up Today Center, where customers can order products online, and if those products are in the store, they will be ready for pick up that day.

If the products are not carried in the store and are only online-based, customers will be notified when those products get delivered to store for pickup.

After ordering online, customers will receive an email-receipt, that they will bring to store on their scheduled day of pickup.

Customers will sit in a furnished waiting-center where their receipts will be scanned at a kiosk, and the products will be brought conveniently to them.

Angie Powell, the manager of the new store, explained, “I just hope that everybody utilizes it just as a second store in town, and that all the customers will have everything available here on this side of the town or the other side of the town, doesn’t matter, we’ll just have a lot of Walmart in Great Falls.”

Powell says there are still 25 jobs that need to be filled, including night-stocking and cashiering. You can apply online at http://careers.walmart.com .

One of the businesses that plans to open in the East End Retail Center is a Panda Express restaurant.

The opening date for the restaurant has not been released yet.

In addition, the Subway restaurant in downtown Great Falls confirmed last week that it plans to close, and will re-open inside the new Walmart later this month.