GREAT FALLS – A union vote is scheduled by mid-April for nurses at Benefis Health System. The Montana Nurses Association said last week that a majority of nurses signed “interest cards” to form a union.

However, some nurses at Benefis are opposed to the move to unionize.

Julia Fitzpatrick, a nurse practitioner, said a union is not the way to go. She rallied the majority of advanced practice registered nurses at the hospital to sign a petition in opposition.

However, the nurses at Benefis said the reason they want to unionize is to improve staffing-ratios at the hospital.

The nurses who want to unionize argue that improved staffing-rations will make the working environment safer and improve the quality of healthcare for patients.

“The Nurse Practitioners and Nurse Anesthetists are not interested in having a union because we already know that we are able to provide excellent care without a union. The union has been insulting us at Benefis saying we provide poor and unsafe care. We know that that’s not true and the union really has nothing to offer us,” Fitzpatrick said.

The group wrote a letter to Benefis CEO John Goodnow over the weekend, saying they do not want to join a union.

Fitzpatrick said the group does not believe union membership will benefit nurses or patients.

Union spokesperson Vicky Byrd said last week that if a union is approved, negotiations would begin to address staffing levels, recruitment and retention of nurses, and other key issues.

A specific date for the vote has not been announced.