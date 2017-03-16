As far as state Auditor Matt Rosendale is concerned, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act can’t come soon enough – and he says that repeal is the first step toward getting a handle on rising health-care costs.

“The faster that we get to the place that the federal government gets out of the way and allows us to offer that broad spectrum of options for the people of Montana – that’s when we will start bending the cost curve down,” he told MTN News this week.

But as far as the Republican repeal plan before Congress? Rosendale, the first Republican state auditor and insurance commissioner in 24 years, says it doesn’t accomplish that goal quickly or completely enough.

“I’ve got a lot of problems with the plan,” he says.

Story continues below



The GOP plan doesn’t get rid of, until 2020, the requirement that every health-insurance policy include a set of “essential health benefits.”

Rosendale says this mandate should be abolished by the end of this year, enabling insurers to offer lower-cost, more targeted coverage sooner.

The most damaging effects of the ACA have come from its mountain of mandates on health insurance and insurers, and as many as possible should be abolished, as quickly as possible, he says.

“The major downside of Obamacare is it never did address one of the biggest problems that folks face in health care right now, is that it did absolutely nothing to bend the cost curve down for health care costs,” he says.

Yet Rosendale and other supporters of replacing the Affordable Care Act say the GOP plan is a good first step, because it includes needed changes and keeps some of the law’s positive aspects.

For example:

It repeals the mandate that all citizens have health insurance, or face a tax penalty. However, it allows health insurers to charge customers a 30 percent annual surcharge if the buyer has gone several months without coverage.

It expands the use and size of health-savings accounts, which are tax-deductible accounts that can be used to pay for medical costs.

Insurers still won’t be allowed to deny coverage for anyone because of a pre-existing health condition.

It has money for “innovation grants,” which Rosendale believes Montana could use to set up a high-risk pool that offers lower-cost coverage for people with health problems.

It still allows young adults to remain on their parents’ policy until age 26.

It maintains a special provision that offers Medicare coverage for residents of Libby who have lung disease caused by asbestos.

It creates block-grant funding for Medicaid, the state-federal program that pays medical bills for the poor and disabled and covers 238,000 Montanans.

Rosendale also says block-granting federal money for Medicaid should happen sooner than 2020, as outlined in the bill, so Montana can get the fair share of its money and get to work designing its own plan.

That plan could include things like setting up health-savings accounts for Medicaid recipients, to give them power as consumers to decide where to spend their health-care dollars, he adds.

But the effect of shifting Medicaid to block-grant funding spurs plenty of argument on whether it would be a positive or a negative, for the state and the tens of thousands of people currently covered by the program.

Aaron Wernham, CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation, says a study it commissioned this year shows that expanded Medicaid under the ACA has had vastly positive health effects for the 71,000 people it covers.

Nearly half of them have taken advantage of preventive health services last year, he says, and the program has made mental-health and substance-abuse programs available to people who need them but who couldn’t previously afford them.

“We think it’s very important that people have access to (health) insurance, whatever the policy changes that are coming may be,” he told MTN News.

Gov. Steve Bullock, a supporter of the Medicaid expansion, also says Montana shouldn’t push for a quick move to block grants, without knowing more about how it could affect those who have coverage in the long run.

Rosendale, however, says Montana can only benefit if the ACA is repealed and its straitjacket of regulations are removed from health-insurance markets and health care, allowing Montanans to buy coverage they choose and work on innovative ways to use the market to drive down costs.

“We all have different health needs, we all have different budgets and we all have separate and individual choices that we make about the delivery of our health care,” he says. “We have to make sure that there are many, many options and alternatives out there for the people to pick and choose.”