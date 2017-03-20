TOSTON – Cierra Schram of Belgrade, 28 years old, has been identified as the woman who died when her vehicle crashed into the canal at Toston Dam.

Broadwater County Undersheriff Brandon Harris released the name on Monday.

Schram and her 6-year old son were the only two people in the vehicle.

The 6-year-old was able to get out of the vehicle and climb on top the roof, but Schram was unable to escape; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the child is well and is residing with family.

Broadwater County Sheriff’s office received the call around 10:15 p.m. at Toston Dam Road for a vehicle in the water.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Chevy Trailblazer left the Toston Campground at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a left turn, crashing off the right side of the road and into the intake canal, submerging the vehicle completely.

The child told officers that his mother had been drinking prior to leaving the campground.

MHP says alcohol, drugs, and speed are possible factors in the crash, but it is still being investigated.

MHP Sergeant Glen Barcus said, “Like almost all of our crashes that sounds like this, these tragic crashes you don’t wear you seatbelt, your drinking and driving, bad things are always going to happen.”

The MHP is continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

Investigators say an autopsy is being performed at the state crime lab in Missoula.

Broadwater Fire, Broadwater County Sheriff, Toston Fire, Broadwater Ambulance, Highway Patrol, Lewis & Clark County Dive Team, and Search & Rescue all responded to the crash.