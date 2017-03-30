KALISPELL – As winter becomes a distant memory, Montana wildlife officials are reminding Montanans to keep an eye out for bears.

Sightings have been reported recently in northwest Montana and wildlife officials said at least one collared bear is out of its den.

Fish Wildlife and Parks urges everyone living near areas where bears are nearby to be prepared by April 1.

Specialists say bear spray could save your life, as long as you’re using it right.

The aftermath of a vicious bear attack near Bozeman last Fall showed just how bear spray can save a person’s life. Todd Orr survived the bear attack and made national headlines when he recorded video after the gruesome attack.

“I just had a Grizzly with two cubs come at me from about 80-yards, and I spat her with bear spray,” Orr said

The spray saved his life and wildlife officials said bear spray is the best defense in case of an attack.

“If a bear gets hit in the face with pepper spray it will generally cause enough of a consternation and enough of a pain and discomfort for the animal that it’s your best chance of it turning away,” said FWP Information and Education Manager John Fraley.

A bear sighting can be stressful- in the event of an attack, officials said that many people panic and don’t use the spray effectively.

“If they haven’t practiced taking that safety off and know how to fire the bear spray it’s very hard for them to get it in time,” Fraley added.

That’s why officials say the need to not only carry bear spray, but practicing how to use it is vital.

“Remove the safety and lay down a cloud of smoke…so that the bear encounters it as they come this way and as the bear approaches you just keep firing like that.”

You can buy bear spray at any outdoor store, wildlife officials said the most important thing to remember is to buy the larger 12-ounce can. That will run you about $40.

Also check the expiration date, if it passes that date it may not be as effective.

Fraley added you can contact your local FWP office for assistance if you have a bear near your home.

MTN’s Nicole Miller