Excitement is building for a rare solar eclipse in august, but hotel prices in some of the prime viewing spots for the eclipse are spiking nearly 500 percent.
The path of the eclipse will cross through southern Idaho and Wyoming before continuing southeast across the United States.
Astronomy experts are heralding August’s solar eclipse as a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it shows.
Hotels are basically all booked, the few you can find will run you at least $500.
Even some consumers who booked early, at cheaper rates have complained that their reservations were canceled when the hotel operators noticed the potential money maker.
Akyler Mckinley of AAA Colorado said, “If you’re a hotel doing this you should probably understand that this will ding your reputation down the line and so it’s the moral judgment of do I want to be known as the kind of establishment that will do this?”
If you book through a third-party site like Expedia or Orbitz, the hotel may not honor the agreed upon price because those sites typically get extra rooms at lower prices to fill space. At that point you’d be playing by the site’s rules and terms of agreement, not the hotel’s.
As the date of the August 21 eclipse draws near, keep this important safety information in mind: You MUST use special eclipse safety glasses to view a partial eclipse and the partial phases of a total eclipse. To do otherwise is risking permanent eye damage and even blindness. The ONLY time it’s safe to look at a TOTAL eclipse without proper eye protection is during the very brief period of totality when the Sun is 100 percent blocked by the Moon. If you’re in a location where the eclipse won’t be total, there is NEVER a time when it’s safe to look with unprotected eyes. NEVER attempt to view an eclipse with an optical device (camera, binoculars, telescope) that doesn’t have a specially designed solar filter that fits snugly on the front end (the Sun side) of the device. Additionally, never attempt to view an eclipse with an optical device while wearing eclipse glasses; the focused light will destroy the glasses and enter and damage your eyes.