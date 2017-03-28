Excitement is building for a rare solar eclipse in august, but hotel prices in some of the prime viewing spots for the eclipse are spiking nearly 500 percent.

The path of the eclipse will cross through southern Idaho and Wyoming before continuing southeast across the United States.

Astronomy experts are heralding August’s solar eclipse as a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it shows.

Hotels are basically all booked, the few you can find will run you at least $500.

Even some consumers who booked early, at cheaper rates have complained that their reservations were canceled when the hotel operators noticed the potential money maker.

Akyler Mckinley of AAA Colorado said, “If you’re a hotel doing this you should probably understand that this will ding your reputation down the line and so it’s the moral judgment of do I want to be known as the kind of establishment that will do this?”

If you book through a third-party site like Expedia or Orbitz, the hotel may not honor the agreed upon price because those sites typically get extra rooms at lower prices to fill space. At that point you’d be playing by the site’s rules and terms of agreement, not the hotel’s.