Western Art Week is underway and for the next few days western art will be the buzz of Great Falls.

On Tuesday at the Best Western Heritage Inn volunteers were setting up for the Out West Art Show.

The Out West Art show will kick off with an opening party that is free to the public on Wednesday night.

Thursday through Saturday there will be live demonstrations, Native American music and dance performances, a live auction on both Friday and Saturday.

This year, to help everyone keep up to date on events, the Out West Art Show launched a new app for iPhone and Android devices.

“Just go to your app store and look up ‘Out West Art.’ That will keep you up to date on absolutely everything that’s going on with our show, you’ll get constant notifications when things are about to happen. And any surprises that we might have, because we will have some very big surprises, they’re going to be fun,” said Patrick Sullivan, Out West Art Show director.