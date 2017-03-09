HELENA – Over 30 businesses came together at the Capitol on Thursday to discuss opportunities for growth in Montana’s outdoor recreation industry.

The Outdoor Recreation Business Summit was hosted by Montana Governor Steve Bullock.

Businesses and entrepreneurs spoke about the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities present in Montana for manufacturing. They also spoke about ways Montana could bring more trade shows to the state.

“The outdoor recreation industry is a massive driver of Montana’s strong economy with plenty of room to grow,” said Governor Bullock. “I look forward to continuing today’s conversation with industry leaders as we explore more ways to encourage job creation and economic growth within the outdoor manufacturing industry.”

Story continues below



Business alike agreed that the outdoor recreation industry was key to growing Montana’s economy.

Marne Hayes the executive director of the Business for Montana’s Outdoors said, “The people of Montana who work hard outside, enjoy outdoor adventure and raise their families with an ethic of stewardship are critical in driving innovation and fueling economic growth across the state.”

Sarah Calhoun, founder and owner of Red Ants Pants added, “Red Ants Pants were created to solve a problem for women who work hard outside – for the makers and the growers, the builders and the doers. Fueled by the outdoors, our hope is to grow and provide even more opportunities for Made in America manufacturing.”

George Gaines of Chilton Skis said, “I can’t imagine a better group of people to interact with try to learn from. So we’re here to learn today and also share our own experiences.

Conrad Anker of The North Face said, “This is a first step and really looking forward to what ideas will come away from this and hopefully there are tangible concrete steps we can take.”

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor recreation accounts for more than 64,000 Montana jobs; $1.5 billion in wages and salaries and $403 million in state and local tax revenue.