HELENA – A pair of proposed bills aimed at changing Montana’s abortion laws by defining “viability” and exposing doctors to prosecution for homicide is moving forward in the legislature.

Senate Bill 329 is sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell) and Senate Bill 282 is sponsored by Sen. Albert Olszewski (R-Kalispell).

SB 329 would restrict abortions to within 20 weeks of gestation, which is when Regier believes a fetus can feel pain.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has criticized similar claims made by Utah legislators, stating in a 2013 report that a fetus cannot experience pain until after viability.

Current Montana law allows for an abortion up to 24 weeks.

SB 329 is known as the Montana Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

The legislation had its first reading in the House on Tuesday after a 30 to 18 vote in its third reading in the Senate.

Under the law, doctors who perform abortions after 20 weeks could face homicide charges.

The bill initially allowed for the woman’s parent, sibling, guardian or doctor to file a civil suit against her for having an abortion after 20 weeks.

Amendments to the legislation now only allow the woman’s spouse to file a civil suit against her for having an abortion.

One section of the legislation originally prohibited aborting a “viable fetus,” but was amended to prohibit an abortion on an “unborn child capable of feeling pain.”

Meanwhile, SB 282 would prohibit abortions after 24 weeks and require that, even in the case of a medical emergency, the woman would have to undergo a C-section to save the baby.

SB 282 initially defined viability of a fetus at 24 weeks, but the term was amended to when “the probability that the fetus is able to live outside the mother’s womb, albeit with artificial aid, is greater than 50 percent.”

That bill also exposes a doctor to homicide charges for performing an abortion after the fetus is deemed viable.

Only if the woman is at serious immediate risk of “death or substantial and irreversible physical impairment” can she have the emergency C-section.

Under the law, a doctor who performs a premature C-section must not intentionally cause the death of the baby.

The bill was recently amended after it was reviewed by the house committee last week.

The most recent action moved the bill forward in the House Committee with an 11 to 8 vote.

