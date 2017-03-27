GREAT FALLS – Great Falls College-MSU celebrated Women’s History Month by hosting a panel discussion on Monday afternoon.

The panel featured guest speakers Denise Juneau, Kaylin Cunningham, and Kristen Inbody.

Denis Juneau is the former Montana Superintendent of the Office of Public Instruction, and the first Native American woman to be elected to a statewide executive office.

One of Juneau’s main messages was the importance of women gaining access to domains of power to have their voices heard.

Juneau said, “The number one rule in politics is you show up. You show up in places where you aren’t invited, and then you charm the heck out of people that are sitting at that table, and that’s how you make sure you’re accessing those tables of power. That you have the seat, and that you’re able to make your voices heard. And, that’s true for I think any profession, especially the ones we heard from today. When women are in a professional setting, that they need to show up, that they need to make sure that their voices are heard, and I think we see that coming across the country and in our state where people want to have their voices heard, and they’re going to engage whether they’re invited or not.”

Kaylin “Katie” Cunningham is a detective with the Great Falls Police Department.

Cunningham described her many years of trial-and-error in trying to earn a position in the GFPD. Even though she kept being rejected and failing various tests, she followed her heart, and was eventually hired by the GFPD in 2009.

She said one of the biggest obstacles she faced as a woman was the physical challenges of trying to pass the demanding physical tests required by the police force. She said she failed many times, and had to get a membership at a Crossfit gym to get herself in good enough shape to make the cut.

Cunningham remarked that diversity in the work force is a good idea in general because people, no matter their sex, will tend to gravitate toward what they’re good at, and it will create an overall stronger and well-rounded team.

She said she’s noticed advantages of being a woman detective.

Cunningham explained, “So far I’ve seen women gravitate a little bit more towards me, they’re more comfortable talking to me about crisis, thing that have happened to them, they feel they like I can relate a little bit better. We however already have really great people who can relate well, but just being a woman, people tend to gravitate towards you, and kind of just come to you and sometime spew that out onto you because they feel like you can understand it and have empathy for them more.”

Kristen Inbody is a reporter for the Great Falls Tribune and co-author of the “Montana State Parks” guidebook. Inbody served in the Peace Corps and has reported for newspapers in Washington D.C., Alaska and Wyoming. Inbody remarked during the discussion that she’s seen people who have openly expressed resistance to woman reporting on, or acting as experts, on subjects ranging from politics to fishing.

Other topics of the panel included how their career paths started, unique challenges they faced as women, and rewarding aspects of their professions.