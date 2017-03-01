MONTANA CITY – The affluent, small town of Montana City situated just south of Helena is proposing a new school lunch policy that has some parents outraged.

The Board of Trustees for the K-8 district is considering adopting a policy that will give students an ‘alternative meal’ when their lunch balance has accrued more than $100. For breakfast, the ‘alternative meal’ will consist of toast, peanut butter and either milk or juice. For lunch, students will be given a cheese sandwich, veggie sticks, fruit and milk as the ‘alternative meal.’

The policy states ‘lunch account monitoring is the responsibility of the parent and student,’ and the school district encourages parents to check the balance using an online system, or prepaying for meals.

Superintendent of the Montana City School District Tony Kloker said this policy came from recommendations from the Montana School Boards Association.

“They gave us four to look at, three of those four had an alternative lunch program,”

explained Kloker.

Students given the ‘alternative meal’ will be charged at the full price and will continue to receive the cheese sandwich or toast until their account balance falls below $50.

“Well, it’s an incentive right, they aren’t even getting the regular meal, they are getting only an alternative meal but we’re still getting charged as parents the full amount, so it’s similar to an interest charge,” Kloker said.

Some parents are calling this policy ‘lunch shaming’ out of fear of potential bullying.

“Schools already have issues with bullying and kids are mean, this just gives them another way to be mean,” said Anne Lenik, a parent of a middle school student.

Lenik said there has to be a better way of handling this problem.

“What they should be implementing is an itemized bill,” she explained.

The school said at the end of the 2015-16 school year, there was a $13,000 lunch balance from parents not paying for their children’s meals.

“This was with reminders being sent home, phone calls to individuals and,” the district said. “It took the entire summer to collect most of this debt.”

Kloker said they currently communicate with parents about their bills through students, “We sent reminders home with kids, little lunch slips, saying ‘you owe x amount’.”

But not every parent sees that little slip of paper.

“That doesn’t always make it home, it makes it into the bottom of their backpack, makes it into the bottom of their locker,” Lenik said. “Some of these kids’ backpacks are trash cans.”

The proposed new policy would eliminate any sort of notification to parents through email, phone call or letter sent home explaining an outstanding balance for their child’s meals. The only way parents will be able to see if they owe anything is by going online.

“Hopefully they take the responsibility that they set up the account,” Kloker said. “There’s a reason we have that program available”

But parents who send their child to school with a lunch could still have a bill, without even thinking about it.

“My kid picked up a chocolate milk, who’s to know that they picked up a chocolate milk,” Lenik wondered.

For parents like Lenik, the issue at hand is not about the money, or the amount that can accrue from students buying thing while in school; it’s the embarrassment that can come from students getting the ‘alternative meal.’

“If they are going to serve an alternate lunch that’s a cheese sandwich, students are going to know that kid, their parents didn’t pay their bills,” Lenik said.

Kloker insisted the policy wouldn’t ‘lunch shame’ any student, as the school plans to give students the cheese sandwich discretely.

“It won’t be in the lunch room in front of everyone, where shaming can happen,” he explained.

Both sides ultimately agree paying it is necessary to pay for lunch.

“They need to be going about this a different way, instead of punishing a child,” Lenik said.

But Kloker disagreed, “One side, you can look at it as they get punished, for us, we’re saying you didn’t provide the funding for lunch, but we’re still going to provide a lunch for you anyway.”

Out of the 485 students enrolled, only 38 are part of the free or reduced meal program.

If families do find themselves having difficulty paying their balance, Kloker said “We know our kids, we know our families who go here so we know if they have an inability to pay, we’ll work with those families.”

The school sends ‘Info-to-Go’ packets home to students. This new policy has been included in the last three packets starting in February.

Since the beginning of the 2016-17 school year, Kokler said 14 families owed more than $100 and the school had about $5,000 of debt this year. After the discussion of the proposed policy, he said that number is down to four.

The Montana City School Board of Trustees will have their final reading of the proposed policy and decide further action on March 8th.

Parents are encouraged to attend the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Montana City School conference room.

Click to read the full Montana City Lunch Proposal.