MetraPark in Billings announced on Monday that rock/pop stars Pat Benatar and Melissa Etheridge will perform at MontanaFair in August.

A four-time Grammy winner, Pat Benatar will open the MontanaFair on Aug. 11.

Benatar is known for the Top 10 hits, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”, “Love Is a Battlefield”, “We Belong” and “Invincible”.

During the early days of MTV, Benatar was one of the most heavily played artists on the popular music channel.

Also Grammy winner, Melissa Etheridge, will Open the show on Sneak-A-Peek Night at MontanaFair.

Melissa Etheridge came onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. She’s known for songs such as “I’m the Only One” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy® in 1992.

“Come to My Window,” brought Etheridge her second Grammy® Award for Best Female Rock Performance.

MontanaFair runs August 11-19 at MetraPark. Tickets to the Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo/ and Melissa Etheridge concert along with all other individual shows at MontanaFair go on sale April 21.

MontanaFair ValuPass, a pay one price admission ticket to the entire nine days of the fair, is on sale now.