HELENA – A notice from A & A Consulting released on Wednesday said as phase two of the Capitol/Cedar Interchange project begins road closures will affect drivers.

The project is set to begin March 6. Boulder Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m, March 6 through 7 p.m. April 22.

The closure will be a 24 hour per day closure so Motorists should choose alternate routes other than Boulder Ave. during the closure.

The release encouraged anyone who wants more information to stay updated through the Boulder Ave. message boards.

A reminder to watch for work crews and equipment, as well as signs indicating reduced speed limits is in effect.

The change in speed limits will be enforced until the work zone has ended. This will be indicated through signage. Also a reminder for drivers, fines double in work zones.