(UPDATE) GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Police Department has named Adam Royarvid Smith as the man who led police on a chase in Great Falls on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said that Smith is a parole/probation absconder from Missoula wanted on a $50,000 bond. State prison records show that he has a conviction for theft.

Smith, 28 years old, is facing charges of criminal mischief, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, eluding a peace officer, reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving with suspended license, driving with no insurance, and making a wide turn.

GREAT FALLS – On Wednesday morning the GFPD said that a police chase took place near CMR High School. The incident began when a police officer attemp ted a routine traffic stop because the driver made a “too-wide” turn.

Police attempted a vehicle stop just before 9 a.m. The driver would not pull over and officers followed him west on Smelter Avenue.

Officers reported that the driver sped away, triggering the chase.

The suspect led police through residential areas in and around CMR High School, and drove through several front lawns, knocking down a small tree in the process.

CMR High School briefly implemented “shelter in place” procedures as a precaution.

Police eventually used stop sticks, which ended the chase.

According to a witness, the chase may have ended on 18th Street NW.

No injuries to police officers or the suspect have been reported.

A reporter on the scene did say the suspect vehicle rear-ended a police car during the chase, but kept going.

The GFPD said that the suspect is a parole/probation absconder from Missoula who was wanted on a $250,000 bond.

More details – including the suspect’s name – will be released later Wednesday.

KTVH will update as details emerge.