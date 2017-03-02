(UPDATE, 7:40 p.m.) GREAT FALLS – Officers are suspending the search for Marcus Wayne Logan.

The Great Falls Police Department released the following information:

MANHUNT UPDATE! We are shutting down our search for Marcus Logan. We have not located him. We believe he was able to escape the area.

Logan is still wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the Gibson Flats area are allowed to return home now. If residents returning to the area observe anything in or around their property that causes concern please call 911.

If anyone has information regarding Logan’s whereabouts please call 911.

GREAT FALLS – (UPDATE, 5:22 p.m.) The suspect in a high-speed chase in Great Falls on Thursday has been identified as Marcus Wayne Logan.

Logan has drug and deceptive practices convictions in Flathead County, and is currently classified as a probation absconder by the Montana Department of Corrections.

The GFPD says that Logan may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

The GFPD released the following information at 5:21 p.m.

MANHUNT! We are in the Gibson Flats area actively seeking Marcus Wayne Logan.

Logan is a 42 year old white male, 5’10” tall, weighs approx 180 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair. Logan may be armed and is considered dangerous. We believe he is fleeing on foot in in Gibson Flats area.

GIBSON FLATS RESIDENTS – We have roads blocked at various access points. You will likely not be allowed entrance until this incident is resolved. Please be patient as this is for your safety.

If you believe you see Logan or know where he may be please dial 911 immediately.

Logan is wanted for violations of conditions of his release.

The search is a joint operation between the GFPD, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Department of Homeland Security.

(UPDATE, 3:52 p.m.) The chase started along the 1700 block of 20th Avenue South, several blocks southwest of Great Falls College-MSU.

MTN News received unconfirmed reports that the driver of the SUV got out with a shotgun, and may be on the run along or near Gibson Flats Road.

A helicopter is circling the area overhead.

Two GFPD patrol cars collided during the chase; there have not been any serious injuries reported, although one patrol car sustained what appears to be relatively minor damage.

MTN has a reporter at the scene and will update you as more information comes in.

GREAT FALLS- (1st Report, 3:34 p.m.) Several reports have come in of a high-speed chase underway in Great Falls.

The area is in the southeast part of town.

One person told MTN News that “shelter in place” procedures were briefly implemented at Sunnyside Elementary School just before 3:30 p.m., but that information has not been able be confirmed with school officials yet.