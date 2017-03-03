HELENA – The city streets have taken a beating from this winter’s frigid temperatures and heavy snow fall creating the perfect combination for potholes to form.

With warmer temperatures, the snow and ice have melted on most of the streets allowing drivers and street crews to see the damage caused to roads. Pot holes are caused when water seeps into the asphalt, freezes, and then expands, this breaks up the roadways

Some residents are able to combat the bumpy roads but others struggle to get around.

“It doesn’t bother me a whole lot in my truck because I have a big truck, I have shocks it makes my truck bounce around a lot and it can throw your car around,” said Nathan Templin, Helena resident.

To fix the pot holes before the weather is too warm, crews use what is called a “cold mix”, consisting of oils and rock specifically made for cold weather pothole patching.

The mixture is leveled with a rake and then a patch truck then rolls over the mix to compact it in the hole. The city street maintenance crew tells MTN that they patch up just under twenty pot holes a day. With so much work to do, drivers are urged to use caution while crews are working.

“With the guys out there fixing them I know it’s frustrating they are in the way, have to block traffic but it’s just a fact of life, personally I’ll be cutting these guys more slack, they want to get their job done especially how bad they are this year,” said Devin Felix, also a Helena resident.

The cold mix is a temporary fix until April hits, when a more permanent hot mix can be applied. Street maintenance crews rely on residents to help alert them to holes that need to be repaired.

To report a pothole call the Helena City Street Department Maintenance hotline at 447-1566