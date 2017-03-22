HELENA – Forest Officials have said residents may see smoke from prescribed burns in the next few days.

If the weather cooperates, the Helena Ranger District has planned burns in the Helena and Townsend areas.

Controlled burns help reduce the risk of future wildfires and provide better forage for elk herds and numerous other wildlife species.

Because of pine beetle infestations many of the trees in the area have died creating a hazard for potential wildfires. Reducing the amount of available fuels aids in the reduction of potentially large, high intensity wildfires.

The prescribed fires could continue through the summer. Smoke and air quality approval is required through the Montana Airshed Group which manages the impacts of smoke generated from prescribed burning.

The burns are monitored by the Forest Service and the local fire chiefs and the sheriffs’ offices are contacted on the days that burning is planned to ensure they are aware of the burning activity.

A burn is scheduled to start Thursday at Favorite Gulch/Eldorado Heights area, north east of Helena.

Forest service representatives said smoke may be visible from many areas and the burn may last through the weekend.

Prescribed fires planned for the Helena area include:

Clancy/Unionville Vegetation Manipulation and Travel Management Project south of Helena located in the Grizzly Gulch area.

The Jimtown Road corridor.

The York/Nelson area northeast of Helena, part of the Beaver Soup Wildlife Habitat Enhancement Project.

The Chessman Reservoir area of the Upper Tenmile Watershed.

Indian Flats, Favorite Gulch, Chessman Reservoir, Bear Gulch and Orofino Gulch areas in addition to Forest Service Road Maintenance created piles in Hunters Gulch and the Chessman Reservoir.

Prescribed fires planned for the Townsend area include:

Harvest units in the Cabin Gulch Vegetation Project

Big Belt Mountains northeast of Townsend part of the Wagner Atlanta Vegetation Treatment Project.

Pole Creek area of the Elkhorn

The Cabin Gulch Vegetation Project in the Cabin Gulch area of the Big Belt Mountains.

