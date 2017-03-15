HELENA – A new draft bill proposed would increase Montana’s tobacco tax by a $1.50 a pack.

Lobbyists from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association as well as teenagers have urged lawmakers to increase the tobacco tax.

The tobacco tax bill, or the Save Act, which is still being drafted, would use the increased revenue from the tax to fund long term health care for elderly and disabled Montanans.

Bill Sponsor Democrat Senator Mary Caferro said that the tax increase would help decrease the number of new smokers from the younger generation.

Story continues below



“When you increase the Tobacco Tax, $1.50 a pack, then it stops kids from starting. Why this is important is because 90 percent of long term smokers report having started as kids,” Caferro said.

The proposed tax would generate an estimated $31 million in revenue for the state.