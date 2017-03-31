HELENA – While Montana’s U.S. House race is one of only two special congressional elections nationwide that could be competitive, national Democratic or left-leaning groups so far have shown little interest in putting money into it.

With just eight weeks left until the May 25 election, no national group has bought broadcast ads on behalf of Democrat Rob Quist, the musician-songwriter and first-time candidate running for the open seat against Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) – the main national party group dedicated to helping Democratic U.S. House candidates – doesn’t mention the race on its website and didn’t return several messages left by MTN News.

It has also has made no independent expenditures on the race.

Story continues below



In contrast to this relative silence, the Congressional Leadership Committee, a Republican Super PAC that supports Republican U.S. House candidates, bought $700,000 worth of TV ads in Montana early March, bashing Quist.

The National Republican Campaign Committee also features the Gianforte-Quist matchup prominently on its website, posting stories critical of Quist.

Quist told MTN News recently he’s not worried about any lack of national help, because he’s running a grassroots campaign.

“It’s not going to come down to a matter of who has the most money to spend, but who has the most heart for Montana,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m the underdog in this race. People keep saying that, but I really feel like I’ve been an independent voice for Montana, and I’ve been that voice all my life, so I know that the people of this state are going to step up and support me.”

His campaign also said Quist has gained many endorsements from national, progressive groups or other groups with national ties, helping him raise money.

Quist said this week he’s raised $750,000, a respectable amount just several weeks into the campaign. Gianforte, however, said he has raised $1.5 million.

A Montana political scientist told MTN News it’s not surprising national groups that usually support Democrats aren’t getting financially involved in Montana race.

David Parker, a professor at Montana State University, said the groups look at two factors before spending their money: How President Trump did in the district, and whether the candidate has shown that he or she is a contender.

“Trump did so well here (in the November election), I would find it really difficult to find a path forward for Quist, and the national Democrats are savvy enough to know that,” he said. “The only way the national party would get involved now is some very clear signal that Greg Gianforte had fallen in the polls, or that Quist had moved up.”

No independent polls have been released on the Montana race, but the parties or candidates likely have done their own private polling, Parker said.

He said national Democrats appear to be concentrating their resources now on an April 18 congressional election in Georgia, where the Democratic candidate appears to have a fair chance to pick up the seat formerly held by Republican Rep. Tom Price, who is now U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

Montana’s special election – the first of its type here in more than 40 years – is one of five special U.S. House races under way across the nation.

Each has been called to fill a vacancy created when the incumbent resigned. Former Montana U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, a Republican, resigned his seat March 1 after he was confirmed as U.S. Interior secretary under President Donald Trump.

Only the Georgia and Montana race are seen as potentially competitive.

But in Montana, Gianforte has been the more aggressive candidate, out-raising Quist by 2-to-1 in campaign funds and going up on TV not long after his nomination on March 6. The Quist campaign has yet to release any TV ads.

While no national group has spent money on Quist’s behalf, most traditional Democratic groups – Planned Parenthood, organized labor – have endorsed Quist, giving him some exposure to potential donors nationwide, his campaign said.

This week, Democracy for America, a grassroots organization that says it has about 1 million members, publicly endorsed Quist and told members to donate to his campaign.

However, the group has no plans to make independent expenditures on any races, said communications director Neil Sroka. As a political action committee, it is limited to donating $5,000 to Quist or any other candidate.

“Our biggest value is to add small-dollar contributions,” he told MTN News Thursday. “One of the things we’re focused on with Rob (Quist) is how to support the grassroots campaign he’s running.”

Quist’s campaign said it also consults often with the DCCC.

The Montana Democratic Party is helping Quist with staff and advice, but hasn’t made any independent expenditures on his behalf.