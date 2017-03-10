Rob Quist, the Democrat nominee for the upcoming special election to succeed Ryan Zinke in the U.S. House of Representatives, hosted a campaign rally at Great Falls College-MSU on Thursday.

The special election will take place May 25 to fill Zinke’s vacant seat; Zinke was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior last week.

Quist will face GOP candidate Greg Gianforte in the election; the Libertarian Party also plans to nominate a candidate.

Quist touched on several topics during the rally, including using his background as a musician to connect with all Montanans. Quist has been a well-known fixture in the Montana music landscape.

He is most famously known as a founding member of the Mission Mountain Wood Band and his own band, Great Northern.

When it came to politics, he said working across the aisle and respecting each other’s ideas is an approach he plans to take during the campaign.

Quist said several of his priorities include growing the middle class, economic recovery for the state, improving education and protecting public lands.

Attendees also asked questions related to the Trump administration and its possible connections to Russia, the May special election, funding for the arts and raising awareness and donations for his campaign.

On Thursday, Quist announced he would not accept corporate PAC contributions or contributions from lobbyists.

“The people of Montana are not gonna want to have someone buy this election, and so that’s the thing I plan to really plan to speak on, the values we all have as Montanans, this is something I’ve been living all my life and so this is a conversation I’m ready to have,” said Quist.

Quist said he disagrees with President Trump on issues including the Affordable Care Act and any cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts, but said Trump has good ideas about improving infrastructure within the country.