BILLINGS – Democratic U.S. House candidate Rob Quist brought his campaign to Billings on Tuesday and opened his new campaign office in the city.

At noon, Quist spoke to about 80 supporters outside the Yellowstone County Courthouse at a rally focused on public lands.

The political newcomer stressed the importance of protecting public lands and public lands access for future generations.

He also painted a sharp contrast with his Republican opponent Greg Gianforte, as Quist pledged to always oppose the transfer or sale of Montana’s public lands.

Gianforte, Quist pointed out, previously sued the state of Montana to eliminate a public stream access point near his Bozeman area property.

If elected, Quist vowed to work to fully fund and permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which invests millions to protect Montana’s outdoor areas.

With his new Billings campaign office now open, Quist told MTN News that he feels good about his fledgling campaign.

So far, he said the campaign has concentrated on traveling the state, meeting with voters, and building grassroots support.

Also Tuesday, Quist responded to reports of tax liens issued in 2015 over $15,000 in back taxes he owed to the state of Montana.

Quist said those tax bills were paid off last May, but he still owes some $10,000 to a collection agency on a defaulted bank loan.

He said his financial issues came about due to medical bills from a gallbladder surgery gone bad in the mid-1990’s.

“I fell into that per-existing condition where you don’t have health insurance and acknowledged he and his family went through a heavy struggle.

Quist said he and his family tried to sell off half of their ranch to pay some of the bills, but said he was dealing with a “too big to fail bank” that refused to work with them.

“I think we have a system of government in place that puts profits before people and this has to change,” said Quist. “I really feel like the people of Montana want someone who is going to be an independent voice for them, to stand up to the things happening to them, just like it happened to me.”

Quist’s campaign also pointed out that his republican opponent had his own tax lien issues.

The state of New Jersey filed a lien against Gianforte in 1993.

The Gianforte camp says the $3,600 lien was lifted within a few months.

Asked when his campaign will begin running TV ads to counter the strong on-air presence of Gianforte, Quist said that time is coming.

His campaign just hired a production agency this week and his first television spot is in the works.

MTN’s Jay Kohn