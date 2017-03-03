HELENA – Four Georgians elementary school celebrated Read Across America on Friday.

Read Across America is an annual reading motivational and awareness program sponsored by the National Education Association.

Community members such as Firefighters, Carroll coaches, the Lieutenant Governor and other prominent community members came to the school on Friday to read their favorite Dr. Seuss books with the students. Many of the readers wore Dr. Seuss hats and passed out book marks to the kids.

Jane Shawn, one of the event organizers and teacher at Four Georgians, said the event showed how important reading role models are in promoting literacy at the school. School officials thanked the leaders for being those role models

Lieutenant Governor Cooney said he had a great time reading to the students and answering their questions. “It’s great. It’s a fun way to engage the kids. It’s a fun way to encourage them to read and talk a little bit with them how important it is for them to be able to read and how important it is for their development as they continue through school and even as young adults,” he said.

Cooney added that his favorite book from Friday was ”Yertle the Turtle”.