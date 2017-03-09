HELENA – A real life Cabbage Patch Kid from Warren Elementary was recently awarded $1000 for her gardening skills.

Eve Monforte, a third grader from Warren, was awarded the education scholarship for her giant cabbage weighing a whopping 25 pounds as part of the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

The national program’s mission is to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people and to grow the next generation of gardeners.

This year, more than 1.5 million third graders in 48 states received hands-on gardening experience by growing colossal cabbages competing to win “best in state” and receive a $1,000 scholarship towards education from Bonnie Plants.

Over 3,500 kids participated in Montana’s competition. Since 1996, Bonnie plants trucks free oversized cabbage plants to third grade classrooms whose teachers have signed up for the program. The kids get the opportunity to nurture their plants and work to grow the giant cabbages. Some cabbages have been recorded as over 40 pounds.

Every year, one student from each of the 48 participating states is awarded the $1000 scholarship. The teachers nominate the student they think has the best cabbage and then each submission is entered into a drawing to be randomly selected by the Commission of Agriculture’s office.

Stan Cope, president of Bonnie Plants said, “The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is a wonderful way to engage children’s interest in agriculture, while teaching them not only the basics of gardening, but the importance of our food systems and growing our own.”

Cope also said the hands-on experience helps to show students where food comes and gives them a sense of responsibility and self-confidence.

For tips on growing a colossal cabbage or to learn more about the program click here.