(AVON) People in the Helena Valley have felt the earth move for the second time in a week.

The most recent shaking was a magnitude 3.8 earthquake around 9 p.m. Sunday, centered just east of the town of Avon, in Powell County.

Amanda Lytle lives between Avon and Garrison. She says she was watching TV at home when she felt the shake.

“It felt like something hit the house,” she said.

Lytle has lived near Avon her whole life, but she never remembers feeling a quake before.

“I never knew that there would be an earthquake here,” she said. “I didn’t know there were faults around this area.”

Sunday’s earthquake came just a few days after a magnitude 3.4 quake near Marysville last Monday night.

Mike Stickney is the director of the Earthquake Studies Office at the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology. He says it’s unlikely the two events were related, and they were probably on separate fault lines.

“They’re separated from each other by a number of miles, and probably just coincidence that they happened a week apart,” said Stickney.

Earthquakes aren’t unusual in the Helena area. Helena sits in the middle of the Intermountain Seismic Belt, a highly active area stretching from the Yellowstone region to Flathead County. The Earthquake Studies Office reports an average of seven to ten small quakes occur in the region every day.

Highly destructive earthquakes are much rarer, but still possible. Most notably, Helena was devastated by two magnitude 6 quakes in October 1935. Stickney says they damaged 60 percent of Helena’s buildings and led to four deaths. More than 1,800 quakes were felt in Helena over the next six months.

Since Sunday, Stickney says there have been a number of aftershocks of the quake near Avon. All of them were smaller than magnitude 2, meaning most people wouldn’t have noticed them. He says there’s no reason to believe these quakes are leading up to more significant seismic activity, but people in this area should be paying attention.

“Both earthquakes serve as a reminder that we do live in earthquake country, and that precautions are always a good idea,” Stickney said.