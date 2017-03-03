HELENA (AP) — Eight Democrats and seven Republicans are vying for their parties’ nomination in the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke. They include state lawmakers, political newcomers and even a musician. The political parties will hold special nominating conventions to pick their candidates. Here is a list of those who are seeking the nomination as of Thursday.

REPUBLICANS:

— Ed Buttrey, state senator from Great Falls.

— Greg Gianforte, technology entrepreneur from Bozeman.

Story continues below



— Carl Glimm, state representative from Kila.

— Ken Miller, former state senator from Laurel.

— Dean Rehbein, contractor from Missoula.

— Ed Walker, former state senator from Billings.

— Samuel Redfern, non-profit executive from Missoula.

DEMOCRATS:

— Amanda Curtis, state representative from Butte.

— Kelly McCarthy, state representative from Billings.

— John Meyer, attorney from Bozeman

— Link Neimark, business owner from Whitefish.

— Gary Stein, teacher from Missoula.

— Rob Quist, musician from Creston.

— Tom Weida, retired businessman from Helena.

— Dan West, former NASA congressional liaison from Missoula.