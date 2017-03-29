Republicans on a Montana House panel voted Wednesday to kill a bill allowing counties to choose to use only mail ballots in the May 25 special congressional election.

The 11-8, party-line vote in the House Judiciary Committee to table Senate Bill 305 means the bill is dead – unless the panel changes its mind or a super-majority of the House votes to bring the bill to the floor.

Supporters told MTN News Wednesday they’ll try to bring the bill to the House floor later this week – but that they’re not optimistic about its chances. Removing a bill from committee takes at least 60 votes in the 100-member House, and Republicans hold a 59-41 majority.

The bill has become a contentious issue in the special May 25 election to fill the vacancy created when former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke resigned in early March, after getting confirmed as U.S. Interior secretary under President Donald Trump.

Some state Republican Party leaders are opposing SB305, saying it could cause problems with the election – and could help the Democratic candidate, with higher turn-out.

County officials from across the state testified in favor of the bill last week, saying that a mail-only ballot would save their counties tens of thousands of dollars, as well as make it easier for people to vote in the unusual Thursday election.

Opponents of the bill included Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, the state’s chief election officer, and some Native American officials and tribal members, who said many Native Americans don’t have mailboxes and that requiring them to mail a ballot could make it harder for them to vote.

Montana Democratic Party Executive Director Nancy Keenan denounced Wednesday’s committee vote, calling rejection of SB305 “voter suppression at its worst.”

“After silencing Montanans who traveled hours to support the bill, these reckless Republicans have done a great disservice to our state and our democracy,” she said.

SB305 is sponsored by Republican state Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls.