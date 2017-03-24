TOWNSEND – A former Broadwater County woman will spend time behind bars for mistreating more than two-dozen horses.

Three years to the day after Broadwater County law enforcement officers seized nearly 30 starved horses from the Rocky Acres Horse Sanctuary; Dalene Rindal was sentenced for a string of animal cruelty charges.

Rindal was sentenced to 15 years in prison, all suspended, for five felonies for animal cruelty and five misdemeanors for animal cruelty.

Rindal was originally charged with 34 felony counts of animal cruelty.

The sentence was part of a plea agreement with prosecutors for Rindal’s no contest plea to all 15 counts last June.

Rindal, who appeared to be in tears for most of Friday’s hearing, had nothing to say to the court.

Judge James Reynolds also sentenced Rindal to 15 days in jail, to be served one day a month for 15 months.

He said Rindal needed to be reminded of what she did to the people of Broadwater County.

Rindal’s accomplice, Thomas Jessberger, is serving a 12 year sentence on identical charges, he was transferred to the Butte Pre-Release center in July.