HAMILTON – Foresters said an effort to thin forests along the Bitterroot Mountain Front saved many properties during the Roaring Lion Fire, even on lands that hadn’t been treated.

There’s a belief that should prompt the county to update the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which is already more than a decade old.

“There wasn’t a whole lot anybody was going to do,” said Bitter Root RC&D Community Forester Byron Bonney. “On the Roaring Lion Fire, the temperature, relative humidity, wind, terrain were all in perfect alignment for that fire to do what it did.”

The ferocity of Roaring Lion is providing a working lab for foresters and fire managers dealing with the Wildland Urban Interface in the Bitterroot – while also showing how the Bitter Root Resource Conservation and Development Area’s thinning program is making a difference.

Story continues below



RC&D has helped landowners treat more than 6,000 acres in recent years, removing dead or dying trees which help fires to “crown”, clearing defensible space and building with “fire wise” design.

Ravalli County commissioners were told this week it didn’t save every home in the path of the firestorm, but it certainly made a difference.

“When we thinned all the way along that boundary of the National Forest, once the fire got to this area and got on the ground, that line of thinning really helped protect people east of that line that hadn’t done any work,” Bonney said.

What the RC&D is suggesting is that this might be a good opportunity for the county to take a look at its wildfire planning using some of the lessons learned here from the Roaring Lion Fire.”

“It needs to be taken a fresh look at and understand what it’s telling us and is it still valid or not,” Bonney said.

The fire plan is more than a decade old, and previous commissioners shot down an effort to update the interface maps five years ago.

“The mapping is very outdated. And that directly affects the grants we can get to do some thinning in these areas,” said Hamilton Fire Chief Brad Mohn. “So I think it’s worthwhile.”

Commissioners took no action, but say they’ll entertain the idea if it has support of the local fire chiefs, and RC&D can find the funding for the effort.

The Roaring Lion Fire is motivating people to make changes.

Bonney said RC&D is answering a petition from 90 Canyon Creek landowners who want to know more about thinning with a special meeting April 6 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, starting at 6 p.m.

MTN’s Dennis Bragg