HELENA – On Wednesday, Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission approved new rules for boaters at Canyon Ferry and Tiber reservoirs as a way to address the threat of invasive mussels.

Last year Governor Steve Bullock declared a national resource emergency after the discovery of invasive mussel larvae last fall in Tiber Reservoir and a suspected sample from Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

The Mussel Response Team was assembled to combat the invasive species and develop and implement a new plan for preventative measures as boating season nears. The plan included a series of recommendations.

FWP sought feedback on the new proposed rules

“The main thing that these rules are going to do is help us enforce compliance with inspection and decontamination,” said Eileen Ryce, FWP’s fisheries division administrator.

The new rules require boaters to launch and exit Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs at designated boat ramps, unless they are officially certified as local boaters by FWP.

“This will ensure that watercraft not in the local boater program will depart from the reservoirs at points where inspection and decontamination stations are located,” said Eileen Ryce, chief of Fisheries for FWP.

The new regulations say local boaters would not be required to decontaminate their boat each time they leave Tiber or Canyon Ferry but they still must stop at inspection stations where they will be expedited through after a brief interview.

To be considered a local boater, watercraft owners must complete educational training on aquatic invasive species and sign an agreement with FWP pledging to only use the boat at either Tiber or Canyon Ferry reservoir.

Should a certified local boater want to use the watercraft at another waterbody, as part of the pledge, the boat owner would be required to get the watercraft decontaminated.

Local boater training and certification will be available online beginning in mid-April. Prospective local boaters can also get certified by attending one of the Joint Mussel Response Team’s open houses.

Open houses are scheduled for March 27 at Montana WILD in Helena and on April 4 in Townsend at the Broadwater School and Community Library.

Call 406-444-2535 to register.

Other open houses will be announced at a later date.