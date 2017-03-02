The bill was seen as a positive step in the eight year struggle rural communities have voiced regarding the lack of workman’s comp and general funding for supplies.

Fire officials estimate nearly a third of the state’s volunteer firefighters are not covered by workman’s compensation insurance through their rural departments.

Chris Hindoien with Volunteer Fire Services for Montana said while recruiting bodies to protect a community is a primary challenge, the cost to insure those bodies is another issue for rural emergency departments.

“You get east of Lewistown and some of those fire districts are literally larger than some states- and those people don’t have work comp and they’re running literally hundred plus miles to a fire – We need to find a way to get those people to have work comp,” said Hindoien.

He said the state does not require fire districts in unincorporated town and cities to have workman’s compensation.

Hindoien said those districts are considered independent political subdivisions, so insurance liability limits are typically 1.5 percent higher for departments than an average business owner, which presents an even larger challenge to those who can’t afford insurance.

“You have a roster of 12 or so people you’re going be paying closer to $190 per firefighter, so 10 firefighters another $2,000 in insurance costs over and above what it costs to have your trucks ensured, your buildings ensured, your equipment insured,” said Hindoien.

On top of workman’s comp costs, he says departments able to afford insurance often carry additional policies like accident and sickness for injuries work comp doesn’t cover.

“Work comp 99.9 percent of the time is not going to cover a heart attack for a firefighter because it’s gonna be a lifestyle issue rather than an on the job issue,” said Hindoien.

Departments with medical staff or ambulance services must also carry medical professional coverage. While workman’s compensation won’t cover every medical incident, fire officials said the state must find a way for rural departments to afford it.

“Volunteer fire departments that have limited funding, many get by on as little as $5,000 to $10,000 a year in funding; by the time you pay the gas bill, the heat, the lights, there’s very little money left over for gear, let along for workman’s compensation insurance,” said Manchester Volunteer Fire Chief and Montana State Fire Chief’s Association Vice Chairman Leonard Lundby.

Lundby said this issue has been an 8 year struggle in the legislature to require workman’s compensation for every volunteer fire department in the state. This year a new funding component was proposed that had not been proposed in the past.

”We’re just asking for a tiny sliver of the $70 million in fire suppression funds,” said Lundby.

The DNRC said they supported the intent of HB 460, but there have been numerous requests in legislature this year for fire suppression funding.

“I hear a different idea about how to use money from the suppression account about every other day,” said DNRC Fire and Aviation Bureau Chief Michael DeGrosky.

He says each year’s spending may differ depending on the volume of fires and the fire season precautions necessary, which comes directly out of the fire suppression fund.

“Last year we had high fire danger in the billings area and the Miles City area and put resources out in advance to help local forces attack emerging fires and we paid for that from the suppression account,” said DeGrosky.