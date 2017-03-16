HELENA – On Thursday a luncheon put on by the American Business Women’s Association and the Soroptimist International of Helena honored women in Helena whose public actions and personal triumphs demonstrated a commitment to bettering the community.

This year 4 women were recognized for their achievements at the Salute to Women event.

Jessica Erler received the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award; Jaylin Kenney received the ABWA Scholarship Award; Kimmy Skiftun was awarded the Salute’s Woman of Achievement Award and Anna Kazmierowski was honored as the YWCA Woman of the Year.

First Lady of Montana, Lisa Bullock, spoke at the event. She told the crowd that the women are inspirations and was truly honored to help give them recognition.

“It’s humbling but more importantly it’s inspiring. So it makes you reflect on your life and it encourages you to look for avenues to do better. To use you strengths and your talents to improve lives in our community and also to improve your own life,” said Bullock.

For more information about Salute to Women click here.