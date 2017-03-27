The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army in Great Falls will host its annual spring sale of antiques and collectibles on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

Among the items that will up for sale are old china, linens, vintage clothing, jewelry, furniture, books, pictures, dolls, household items, and toys.

Proceeds from the sale helps pay for youth activities and back-to-school clothing given to children.

Early Bird tickets are available now. You can buy them for $10 each at The Salvation Army Community Center located at 1000 17th Avenue South, or by calling 453-0391.

Early Bird tickets will also be available at the door the first day of the sale. This will let you in the sale at 1:30 p.m.

Admission after 3 p.m. is $2.00 at the door.

Saturday admission is free and all items are half-price.

For more information, call Regina at 453-0391 or Louise at 761-2954.