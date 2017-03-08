HELENA – This week is National Consumer Protection Week; Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, in a release on Wednesday, gave tips for identifying scams, ways to protect yourself and how to report scams if they do happen.

A concerned viewer reported Wednesday that tax scammers were busy at work trying to trick people into giving out personal information.

The caller ID on the person’s phone said ‘Tax Help Center’, but she wasn’t convinced. She was savvy enough to not give out her personal information to the person on the line.

Fox said their Office of Consumer Protection fielded nearly 3,000 calls to report scams last year. That was about 500 more than the year before.

The Attorney General said that the increase in numbers shows some revelations: scammers are more active than ever and show no signs of slowing down and Montana consumers are becoming more aware of red flags that may indicate they are being targeted in an attempted scam.

Fox added that they, “Are glad to see our efforts to educate consumers in our state are having a positive impact, and helping people keep their identities and money secure.”

Last month, Touchmark Senior Living, the Montana State Auditor’s office collaborated to educate senior citizens, at the facility, about scams through a prevention program.

Fox noted that when calls come from people claiming to be from the IRS they will never: demand immediate payment; call without first sending a bill; demand payment without allowing questions or appeals or ask for a credit or debit card over the phone.