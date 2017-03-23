HELENA – Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke over the next few days. About 30 national forest workers conducted a controlled burn of about 50 acres of land in the Beaver Soup Wildlife Management Area, off York Road on Thursday.

Using drip torches Thursday morning, fire managers lit fires on the hills above Favorite Gulch Road.

Local forest service officials are hoping to get a jump start on the 2017 summer fire season by lighting controlled burns this spring. The burn is part of a series of scheduled burns in the Helena and Townsend areas.

Controlled burns help reduce the risk of future wildfires and provide better forage for elk herds and numerous other wildlife species.

Because of pine beetle infestations many of the trees in the Helena and Townsend area have died creating a hazard for potential wildfires. Reducing the amount of available fuels aids in the reduction of potentially large, high intensity wildfires.

Carissa Silvis, Lewis and Clark national forest public information officer said, “Taking fire from the ridgeline and slowing taking it down the hill and letting it burn back up into itself. It helps reduce fuel load as well as reduce ladder fuels into the crown of the trees which helps keep fire activity lower.”

Forest service workers will be in the Nelson Road and Favorite Gulch Road area Thursday evening and Friday morning. Forest service representatives said smoke may be visible from many areas and the burn may last through the weekend.

