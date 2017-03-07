MISSOULA – A semi-truck driver was struck and killed Monday night by a vehicle while he was inspecting his semi in Mineral County.

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. near Superior.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 65-year-old man from Reseda, California was traveling east on Interstate 90 near mile marker 53 when he lost control of his Volvo semi-truck, hitting a concrete barrier and then jackknifing the truck across the eastbound lanes of I-90.

A 66-year-old Alberton man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe — also traveling east on I-90 — hit the left end of the semi-truck, and then struck and killed the truck driver, who was outside the truck inspecting it for damage.

Story continues below



The Alberton man was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The MHP says alcohol, drugs, and speed are not suspected factors in this crash. An investigation into the accident is still underway.

MTN Reporter: Melissa Rafferty